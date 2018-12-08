Remembering Dr Ambedkar, his life and the mission

Aniruddha Babar

With justice on our side, I do not see how we can lose our battle. The battle to me is a matter of joy… For ours is a battle not for wealth or for power. It is a battle for freedom. It is a battle for the reclamation of the human personality.

— Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, All-India Depressed Classes Conference, 1942

On the morning at around 6.30 a.m, Dr.Ambedkar’s wifeSavitaAmbedkar got up; when she had a look at the bed she saw Dr.Ambedkar’s leg resting on the cushion as usual. She soon realized that he had departed. She sent her car for Nanak Chand Rattu (assistant of Dr.Ambedkar) and he came. On his arrival he saw Mrs.Ambedkar collapsed in the sofa crying loudly. Rattu could not bear the thought, and with a trembling voice he exclaimed, “What! Babasaheb has departed this world. Rattu attempted to stimulate heart in the mortal remains by massaging his limbs, moving his arms and leg, pressing upward the diaphragm and putting in his mouth a spoonful of brandy; but they failed to stimulate respiration. He had passed away in sleep. 6th December, 1956 was a day when the Sun of Justice, the modern Moses, the supreme law giver of India, the father of the Mutes and Oppressed of the world finally set on the horizon.

Dr BhimraoRamjiAmbedkar was fondly known as ‘messiah’ of the marginalised, discriminated people and also the Father of the Indian Constitution who spent his life with a dream to create a society based on the ideals of Justice, Equality, Liberty and Fraternity. Dr.Ambedkar was a universally acclaimed statesman, eminent jurist, philosopher, anthropologist, historian, orator, writer, economist, scholar and editor, too. Dr.Ambedkarfought to eradicate the social evils like untouchability and for the rights of the downtrodden untouchables (Dalits&Tribals) and other socially backward classes including women and religious minorities throughout his life.

Dr.Ambedkar was appointed as India’s first Law Minister in the Cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour in 1990.

In the world the great man first has to be born in the form of the great man and then he has to prove himself the great man by his deeds, enriched personality with virtues, by his great capabilities, strength and character. In accordance with this universal law Dr.BhimraoRamjiAmbedkar was born, on 14th April 1891 at Mahu in Madhya Pradesh of India. Throughout his life Dr Ambedkar challenged the illusions about power and democracy, wealth and violence, Hinduism and tradition, nationalism and justice, and about all that metaphysical cant which blinded and enslave the human mind for thousands of years.

Anniversaries are usually moments of stock taking, assessing achievements and failures that one experiences in life of the departed soul. In the case of BhimraoRamjiAmbedkar, such an exercise would be both presumptuous and foolish. With many great leaders, we assess how they measure up to standards and ideals of a civilisation.

In Ambedkar’s case, the reverse is true. He is the yardstick to which a whole civilisation must measure up.

We don’t judge him by our ideals; he should be the ideal by which we judge ourselves. In engaging with Ambedkar, the question is not of assessing him; it is of assessing ourselves, and trying to understand why we continue to avoid confronting his bracing call to justice, his advocacy of reason, the depth of his institutional imagination and the long, lonely battles he fought tirelessly for the survival of humanity and justice. He is the mirror in which we dare not look at ourselves; his presence is a constant reminder of our bad conscience and bad faith. Dr.Ambedkar was a man who saw the tomorrow. His imagination about the future of this nation has become reality.

There have been attempts to confine AMBEDKAR within a limited sphere of caste identity by calling him Dalit Leader. However, the light of the wisdom of Dr.Ambedkar touches every aspect of our life. His influence on the life of a common man cannot be ignored. He was not just a Dalit leader but an enlightened soul who embraced the whole burning world in his arms. If there was no Dr.Ambedkar, downtrodden people, the untouchables, forest dwelling tribals, women, and minorities forever will be condemned to suffer the wrath of the system that burned the human values and ideals of justice-liberty-equality and fraternity long back. Dr.Ambedkar is considered as the Father of Reservation System, but it is partially true. It was ChhatrapatiShahuji Maharaja of the then Kolhapur (fondly remembered as People’s King) State who coined and implemented the idea of Social Justice through concrete representation of depressed classes (untouchable dalits and tribals) in state services which became a national policy in independent nation when Dr.Ambedkar became the chairperson of Drafting Committee for the Constitution of India.

When great leaders of independent India like Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Patel were completely against the reservation policy it was Dr.Ambedkar who fought a lion’s lonely battle and opened the doors to justice which was closed to outcastes-condemned-discriminated people for thousands of years.

(To be contd)

The writer is a PhD at Department of Political Science, Tetso College