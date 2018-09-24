Remove SFs or face stir : CSOs to Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 23: AMUCO, UCM, CCSK, PPCM and many other CSOs have made several demands to the State Government, MHRD and BJP today, including withdrawal of security personnel which are being deployed in MU campus and unconditional and immediate release of arrested students, teachers and staff of MU.

The CSOs have also demanded that the MoA signed between the State Government, MHRD and the MU community (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) should be respected and the State Government, BJP and RSS should put in sincere efforts to bring normalcy in the varsity at the earliest.

They further declared that they will launch intense forms of agitation if the State Government, MHRD and BJP do not pay heed to their demands.

Addressing a press meet held this evening at PPCM office located at Wahengbam Leikai, CCSK vice president Jeetendra Ningomba conveyed that CSOs convened a joint meeting today at the office of PPCM in connection with the ongoing MU crisis.

He went on to state that the CSOs resolved to put forward the demands mentioned above to the State Government, MHRD and BJP.

AMUCO president Ph Deban decried that the sanctity of MU has been defiled due to involvement of some MLAs and influential persons in the contract works of MU.

Asserting that he and many other CSOs have heard many things about the MU crisis such as its connection with contract works, he urged the State Government to look into the matter. The AMUCO president also termed this as something very shameful for the State. Saying that MHRD is dubious and ambiguous in its stand, Deban went on to ask the MHRD, State Government, BJP along with RSS to seriously look into the MU crisis and try earnestly to resolve it at the earliest. UCM president Sunil Karam strongly condemned the act of raiding the hostels of MU by security forces and firing tear gas shells in the intervening night of September 20 and 21.

He said that such an incident had never happened elsewhere and termed it as the most terrorizing and unlawful act of the Government and security forces. While he urged CM Biren to make extra efforts to resolve the MU crisis at the earliest, Sunil Karam said that UCM, AMUCO, CSK and other likeminded CSOs will launch intense modes of agitation if the Government and MHRD remain mere spectators to the MU crisis.