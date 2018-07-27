Reopening Galileo’s case: A mistold narrative

Liba Hopeson

Contd from previous issue

In reality the ancient Greeks and the medieval Christians all knew that the earth was round. They observed that the hull of a ship sailing from shore disappears before the top of the mast. They also saw that during a lunar eclipse the earth casts a circular shadow of the moon. Dante’s medieval cosmology was based on the idea of a spherical earth. So the idea that the church or educated Christians believed in the flat-earth theory is a concoction of the nineteenth-century propagandists.

Prior to the sixteenth century, most educated people accepted the theories of the Greek astronomer Ptolemy, who held that the earth was stationary and the sun revolved around it. The geocentric universe was a classical, not a Christian concept. The Christians accepted it, though not because of the Bible. The Bible never says that the sun revolves around the earth. Galileo was a Florentine astronomer highly respected by the Catholic Church. Once a supporter of Ptolemy’s geocentric theory, Galileo became persuaded that Copernicus was right that the earth really did revolve around the sun. Copernicus had advanced his theory in 1543 in a book dedicated to the pope. Copernicus admitted that he had no physical proof, but the power of the heliocentric hypothesis was that it produced vastly better predictions of planetary orbits.

Having developed a more powerful telescope than others of his day, Galileo made important new observations about the moons of Jupiter, the phases of Venus, and spots on the sun that undermined Ptolemy and were consistent with Copernican theory. Galileo took these observations to the Jesuits, who were among the leading astronomers of the day, and they agreed with him that his sightings had strengthened the case for heliocentrism. The Jesuits told Galileo that the church was divided, with many clergy supporting Ptolemy but others holding that Copernicus was right. Even so, the Jesuits concluded that the case was still open and they did not think that Galileo had clinched the case. Note that this happening was entirely different from the story told by many that the Church or the Christians, holding to the Scripture, flatly dismissed and rejected Galileo’s proposition. Tyco Brahe, the greatest astronomer of the period, agreed that Galileo’s proofs were insufficient and continued to support the geocentric theory. So great was Brahe’s reputation that it prevented the conversion of many astronomers to Copernicanism until after his death.

It may be incredulous and astonishing for many to learn that the pope was an admirer of Galileo and a supporter of scientific research that at the time was conducted mostly in church-sponsored observations and universities. So was the head of the Inquisition, the learned theologian Cardinal Robert Bellarmine. When Galileo’s lectures supporting the heliocentric theory were reported to the Inquisition, most likely by one of Galileo’s academic rivals in Florence, Cardinal Bellarmine met with Galileo. This was not normal Inquisition procedure, but Galileo was a celebrity. In 1616 he came to Rome with great fanfare, where he stayed at the grand Medici Villa, met with the pope more than once, and attended receptions given by various bishops and cardinals.

What Bellarmine observed in connection with Galileo is both memorable and telling. “While experience tells us plainly that the earth is standing still,” Bellarmine wrote, nevertheless “if there were a real proof that the sun is in the centre of the universe…and that the sun does not go round the earth but the earth round the sun, then we should have to proceed with great circumspection in explaining passages of scripture which appear to teach the contrary, and rather admit that we did not understand them than declare an opinion to be false which is proved to be true. But this is not a thing to be done in a haste, and as for myself, I shall not believe that there are such proofs until they are shown to me.” This is a model of sensible procedure. Bellarmine assumed that there could be no real conflict between nature and scripture, which is what Christianity has always taught. Consequently, he argued, if we have been reading scripture one way and the natural evidence shows that we were wrong, then we need to revise our interpretation of scripture and acknowledge our mistake. But one should not mistake him, assuming that he meant all scriptural knowledge must conform to or be in sync with scientific knowledge. He, however, wanted to be sure that there is a conclusive scientific proof before we start changing scriptural interpretations that have been taught for a very long time. Given the inconclusive evidence for the theory and the sensitivity of the religious issues involved, Galileo should not teach or promote heliocentrisim. Galileo, a practicing Catholic who wanted to maintain his good standing with the church, agree. Bellarmine issued an injunction and made a record of the proceeding that went into the church files. (To be contd)