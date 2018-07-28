Reopening Galileo’s case: A mistold narrative

Liba Hopeson

Contd from previous issue

For several years Galileo kept his word and continued his experiments and discussions without publicly advocating heliocentrism.

As Galileo was a great scientist, many might have assumed that all what he believed and said were true but it’s not. In 1632, when Galileo published his Dailogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems, the church found itself in a quandary. First, Galileo claimed to have demonstrated the truth of heliocentrism, but in fact his proof was wrong. One of Galileo’s main arguments was that the rapid motion of the earth around the sun was responsible for the ocean tides. This was questionable at the time, and we now know that the moon is primarily responsible for tides. Galileo also assumed, as did Copernicus, that planets move in circular paths, even though during his era, Kepler had shown that the planetary orbits are elliptical. Galileo contended that Kepler was wrong.

Second, Galileo embarrassed the pope by constructing his “dialogue” between two figures, one representing himself and the other representing the pope. To dramatize the contrast, Galileo gave his pope character the name Simplicio, which in Italian means “simpleton”. The dialogue basically consists of foolish claims by Simplicio elegantly refuted by the character speaking for Galileo. The pope was not amused.

Galileo’s third mistake was that his writings were not confined to scientific issues; he also advanced his own theory of scriptural interpretation. Galileo argued that the Bible was largely allegorical and required constant reinterpretation to excavate its true meaning. The Jesuits had warned him not to venture into this territory. Scripture, they told Galileo, is the province of the Church. With the hubris and imprudence not unknown among great men of science, Galileo ignored this counsel. So when he was again reported to the Inquisition, his opponents were able to fault him not only on scientific grounds but also on the grounds that he was undermining the religious teaching of the church.

Contrary to what some atheist propagandists have said, Galileo was never charged with heresy, and he was never placed in a dungeon or tortured in any way. After he recanted, Galileo was released into the custody of the archbishop of Siena, who housed him for five months in his magnificent palace. Then he was permitted to return to his Villa in Florence.

Although technically under house arrest, he was able to visit his daughters at the convent of San Matteo. The church also permitted him to continue his scientific work on matters unrelated to heliocentrism, and he published important research during this period. Galileo died of natural causes in 1642. According to Kuhn, in the subsequent decades after Galileo’s death, newer and stronger evidence for the heliocentric theory emerged, and scientific opinion, divided during Galileo’s time, became the consensus that we share today.

What can we conclude about the Galileo episode? I’m not arguing that the act of the Church arresting him and the trial was absolutely productive and reasonable. But, the fabrication of his story, portraying the act of the church in a very bad light, was to tarnish the image of the church and defeat religion. Historian Gary Ferngren writes, “The traditional picture of Galileo as a martyr to intellectual freedom and a victim of the Church’s opposition to science, has been demonstrated to be little more than a caricature.” The case was an “anomaly”, historian Thomas Lessl writes, “a momentary break in the otherwise harmonious relationship” that had existed between Christianity and science. There is no other example in history of the Catholic Church condemning a scientific theory.

Dinesh D Souza writes, “Galileo was a great scientist who had very little sense. He was right about heliocentrism, but several of his arguments and proofs were wrong. The dispute his ideas brought about was not exclusively between religion and science, but also between the new science and the science of the previous generation. The church should not have tried him, but his trial was conducted with considerable restraint and exemplary treatment.” We learn history can be distorted, Galileo’s story was misrepresented.