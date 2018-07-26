Reopening Galileo’s case: A mistold narrative

Liba Hopeson

The role of Christianity in the origin and development of science was tremendously substantial. Dinesh D Souza, in his New York Times bestselling book, “What’s So Great about Christianity”, argues that Christianity is the very root and foundation of Western civilization. An unbiased look at the history of science shows that modern science is an invention of medieval Christianity, and that the greatest breakthroughs in scientific reason have largely been the work of Christians. Despite the gigantic role of Christianity in the origin and development of science, the theme of the warfare between science and religion persists. Is there an inherent antagonism between Christianity and science? Atheist writers often portray an ongoing war between them. The conflict, Sam Harris writes, is “zero sum”. E.O. Wilson proclaims it an “insoluble” enmity, and the popular media breathlessly publicizes this theme of combat: Time Magazine titled its cover story on November 13, 2006, “God vs. Science”. What gives this narrative its enduring power? It is the reported cases of church persecution of scientists like Copernicus and Galileo. The Galileo trial has often been seen as ushering in a conflict between science and religion that extends to the present day.

In 1610, Galileo looked through his new device, the telescope, and on the basis of his findings began to try to prove the accuracy of Copernicus’ theory that the earth turned on its axis and revolved around the sun. According to the story, the church held onto the ancient conviction, supported by Aristotle and Ptolemy, that the earth was at the centre of the solar system and church authorities used the Bible to support the claim. It was widely told and believed that Galileo was tried and found guilty on the ground that he refused to accept the Church’s interpretation of the Bible. Centuries after Galileo was condemned by the Vatican for holding views which were said to contradict the Bible, the spectacular case of the scientist versus the theologians still excites the curiosity and the emotions of historians of science. The name Galileo commonly symbolizes the wisdom of science against the foolishness of the Roman Catholic Church. He is seen as the martyr representing freedom while his accusers are portrayed as the cold authoritarians. But, did it precisely happen as narrated? The picture is changing.

As the atheists and skeptics use Galileo’s story of persecution when they malign the Christians, many Christians who do not know the whole true story are ashamed and embarrassed. In fact, atheists do not mince their words in venting their anger at the Christians for such act. Daniel Dennett singles out the Catholic Church and faults “its unfortunate legacy of persecution of its own scientists”. Bruce Jakosky writes, “Copernicus’ view were not embraced by the Church; the history of his persecution is well known”. Carl Sagan portrays Galileo in a Catholic dungeon threatened with torture for his “heretical view that the earth moved around the sun.” Sam Harris recalls the Christian tradition of “torturing scholars to the point of madness for merely speculating about the nature of the stars”.

There is a Star War quality to the science versus religion narrative. It is typically portrayed as a battle between good and evil: The good guys developed a new way of acquiring knowledge based on testing and evidence. The forces of darkness were captive to old doctrines derived from sacred books, such as the long-held belief that the earth is flat. Despite their ignorance, the forces of darkness occupied the seats of political power. Fearful that their old way of superstition was threatened, the dark forces suppressed and persecuted those who dissented from orthodoxy. A terrible battle ensued. Many good people were accused of heresy merely for advancing scientific theories. Giordano Bruno was burned at the stake for saying the universe was infinite. Copernicus and Galileo were persecuted for showing that the earth revolves around the sun. Fortunately, this sad history now is behind us: the forces of light have prevailed over the forces of darkness. Today science is on the advance and religion is on the retreat. Scientists can now work unmolested, and the Catholic Church has even apologized for its treatment of Galileo. The moral of the story is that we should always be grateful for the rise of science and vigilant in guarding against the fanaticism of religion. Is it factual?

This thrilling drama suffers from only one limitation: it is not true. Historian David Lindberg writes, “There was no warfare between science and the church”. Indeed, historians are virtually unanimous in holding that the whole science versus religion story is a nineteen century fabrication. The names of the fabricators are known. The first is John William Draper, who introduced the “warfare” model in his popular 1874 book, “History of the Conflict between Religion and Science”. This book is replete will lies. The second is Andrew Dickson White, the first President of Cornell University, whose 1896 two-volume study ‘History of the Warfare of Science with Theology in Christendom’ is a mere sophisticated warfare account, but no less misleading than Draper’s. The source documents have now been discredited, but their tune continues to be sounded by leading atheist writers. This tune is now hummed throughout our modern culture, even by people who know very little about the details of the issues involved. To this day many people believe that the medieval church held that the earth was flat until modern science demonstrated to an exasperated clergy the roundness of the globe.

(To be contd)