Replace non-performing Ministers: Shiv Sena

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 25 : Shiv Sena State Unit has demanded the BJP led coalition Government to replace some of the non-performing Ministers with MLAs who can work for the welfare of the people.

Speaking to media persons at a press meet held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Babupara today, its president, M Tombi decried the way Indo-Myanmar border was surveyed discreetly by a team of Central authority and concerned officials of Myanmar in the absence of local villagers.

He demanded replacement of Ministers who worked only on table and had the audacity to say that they have no idea about the loss of Manipur’s territory by some others who can work according to the aspiration of the public.

The way many developmental works were implemented by the previous Governments was disheartening. A little bit of selfless services for the public are needed to be a politician, Tombi said.

There are so many political parties in the State but none of them are ready to sacrifice enough in the interest of the people and the State, he added. He also blamed the past Governments for misappropriating funds sanctioned for Thoubal Project which is not yet commissioned since 1980, for personal gain while the farmers are suffering from unavailability of water and many educated students from unemployment.

He then lauded N Biren Singh for his efforts to bring uniform development in both the hills and valley.

Revival of Manipur State Transport, establishment of women market in six hill districts, performing last rites of many unclaimed bodies, Chief Ministergee Hakshelgi Tengbang among others initiated by Chief Minister are worth praising, he said.

He also said that the opposition parties should cooperate if the Government are working for the welfare of the public.

Shiv Sena will support the State Government in all their goodwill endeavours, he said, adding that they will continue to work with BJP as long as they are doing good works.

M Tombi also said that he personally highlighted the problems faced by the State in the recently held all India meeting of Shiv Sena. He further urged the Central Government to fulfil its promise of making Ram Mandir before parliamentary election.