Report called

IMPHAL, Dec 28: Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has called upon the DGP of Manipur police to submit a detailed report in connection with the custodial death of Md Abdul Gaffar of Lilong Ushoipokpi after he was picked up by a combined team of Thoubal commandos and 26 Assam Rifles personnel.

The move came after the Commission’s Chairperson Khaidem Mani heard a complaint filed by Extra-Judicial Execution Victims Families Association.

The notice sent by the Commission to the DGP instructed the authority to submit a detailed report regarding the incident before January 22.