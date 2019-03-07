Reporting on climate change Scribes named for media fellowship

Imphal, Mar 7 (DIPR)

The Directorate of Environment has awarded the Manipur State Level Media Fellowship programme on Climate Change Reporting for the year 2018-19 to Kshetri Meghajit (Nharolgi Thoudang) for open category, Laishram Shamungou Singh (The Sangai Express) for open category, Babie Shirin (Imphal Free Press) for women journalist category. They will receive a sum of Rs 50,000 in instalment.

Speaking at the two day State level Media Workshop on Climate Change Reporting at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal today, Forest and Environment Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar has opined that there is a need for a joint collaboration of various stakeholders including the Department officials to combat the challenge of climate change.

The workshop will conclude at Sendra tomorrow.

The workshop is jointly organised by Centre for Media Studies, New Delhi; Directorate of Environment, Government of Manipur and Khelen Thokchom Trust Manipur.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural day of the workshop, Th Shyamkumar said that India alone cannot combat the issue climate change issue and all the countries should take up the challenge collectively.

He said that in the recent years, the country, including the State, has witnessed multiple calamities which is a sign of the alarming environmental degradation.

Stating that the State has lost a number of water-bodies in recent years, he said the conservation process needs to begin at the grassroot level such as planting trees and maintaining it at educational institutes, hospitals, local clubs among others.

Opining that media plays an important role in spreading awareness/message to the masses on climate change and steps taken up by the Government and other stakeholders, he said that holding such workshop will surely pave the way for mass awareness and ensure full cooperation from the side of the Government to the media persons in taking up the challenge.

Dr Y Nabachandra Singh, Director, Directorate of Environment said that the directorate is giving media fellowship to the media persons for studying and reporting on climate change. He opined that the studies done by the media persons will be co-opted in the second version of the State Action Plan on Climate Change.

The Directorate of Environment also extended the deadline for application for the hill journalists and electronics till March 31. Brozendro Singh, president, All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU); Khogendra Khomdram, president, Editors Guild Manipur (EGM); Irengbam Arun, media advisor to the Chief Minister, Khelen Thokchom Trust participated in the panel discussion on the topic “Climate Change Reporting in Manipur – Challenges and Responsibilities”.

Hill journalists Sothing Shimray, Ukhrul district Correspondent, All India Radio; Agui Kamei, Tamenglong/Noney districts correspondent, All India Radio and Felix, Senapati district correspondent, Herald Today, gave their observation and suggestions to combate environmental issues in hill districts.