Republic Day CM reiterates ‘study CAB’ call

Imphal, Jan 27 (DIPR)

The 70th Republic Day of India was celebrated in the State too at the historic Kangla Fort yesterday.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla who graced the celebration as chief guest unfurled the Tricolour and inspected the guard of honour accorded by a contingent of 5th IRB which was commanded by Bidyapati Thingbaijam, DSP 9th IRB (Mahila).

The Governor took salute from 73 march past contingents including nine band contingents and various school contingents led by Parade Commander Thaimei Gaipuiril Kabui, Assistant Director, MPTC.

Altogether 20 cultural troupes of various communities and organisations across the State showcased their mesmerizing cultural performances.

A total of 18 tableaus of various departments including Forest, Manipur Fire Service, DIPR, Education, Social Welfare, Health among others also showcased their departmental activities and services for the welfare of the people of the State. Giant gates were erected along the march past routes by various departments.

The Governor handed over the President’s Police Medal for Distinguish Service to Thangkhanlal Guite, ADGP (Modernisation) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to K Ajitkumar Sharma, Addl SP, Jiribam, Rudra Narayan Singh, Inspector, CID (SB), E Bhubaneshwor Singh, Inspector, CID (SB), Yambem Anderson, Subedar of MPTC, Pebam Inaoba Singh, Havildar, 2nd IRB, Kh Indrakumar Singh, Havildar, 7th MR and Kh Suranjoy Singh, Havildar, MPTC.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh while delivering vote of thanks at 1st MR Battalion Ground asserted that the State Government stands for the integrity of the people of Manipur. He said the Government will not take up any steps that will affect the sentiments of different ethnic communities living harmoniously in the state. He also maintained that the Government will not remain silent if there are any elements in the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that will cause threat to the integrity of the indigenous people of Manipur.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to be thoroughly familiar with the contents of the Bill before resorting to any form of protests. He urged the people not to resort to any kind of agitation like bandhs, blockades, strikes, etc specially in Imphal as it hampers economic development of the entire State. He reiterated that the Home Ministry has given assurance that the Bill will not be implemented in the States without prior consent of the State Governments.

Biren then urged all civil society organisations of the State to hold open dialogues and discussions along with legal experts. The State Government took a decision regarding introduction of the Manipur People Bill so that the Central Government may not take up anything without prior consent of the State Government in connection with CAB, he added.

It may be mentioned that the Republic Day was celebrated in all the district headquarters of the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, top civil and police officers and others attended the celebration.