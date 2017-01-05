IMPHAL, Jan 4: Sports Authority of India, North East Regional Centre, Imphal will organise Republic Day Half Marathon Run (men and women) 2017 under the aegis of Athletic Association of Manipur on January 22, 2017.

According to a statement issued by the Director (I/c) of SAI, NERC, Imphal, interested athletes can collect detail information and entry form from the office of SAI, NERC, Imphal; SAI SAG, Imphal; SAI STC, Imphal and SAG, Utlou during office hours. Duly filled in entry form may be submitted from Jan 18 to 20. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to the first prize (both men and women) winner while Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 will be given to the 2nd and 3rd prize winners respectively. Consolation prize of Rs 3000 each will be given to 7 runners (4th to 10th position).