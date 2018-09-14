Rescue mission

BISHNUPUR, Sep 13: Bishnupur district police conducted a massive search operation in connection with the abduction of two sub contractors of Leimatak Power Sub-Station at various places under Loktak PS today morning.

According to a reliable source, a team of Bishnupur district police under the supervision of Ksh Manihar Singh (Additional SP, Operation), led by Inspector B Lunthang Vaiphei (OC Bishnupur commando) conducted a massive search operation at Gelmol, Lhangjol, Phaikholum and Tumjangphai village, under Kangvai and Henglep sub divisions, starting from 2 am till 4.30 pm.

During the search operation, more than 87 villagers were verified by the police although there is no report of anyone being detained, the source added.

It may be mentioned that unknown miscreants reportedly abducted two sub contractors of Leimatak Power Sub-Station, in between Gelmol and Lhangjol village area, at around midnight of September 4.

The abducted sub contractors are identified as Rajesh Singh (40) of Jharkhand (presently staying at Silen village for the past 10 years) and Daniel Pamei of Silen village, Churchandpur district.