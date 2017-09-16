Rescued girls booked as illegal immigrants

IMPHAL, Sep 14: All the eight girls from Churachandpur who were rescued at Yangon, Myanmar have been booked as illegal immigrants by the Myanmar authority.

Nonetheless, the State Government has been working to bring the girls back to Manipur in consultation with the Government of India, informed a top-ranking official of the State Home Department.

International human traffickers were reportedly preparing to take the girls to Thailand and Singapore before the girls managed to call Churachandpur police who were subsequently rescued from a hotel located at Yangon.