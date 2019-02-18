Rescued persons handed to Nepal Embassy

Imphal, Feb 17 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over 179 Nepali citizens including 147 women rescued from different places of the State to officials of Nepal Embassy led by its Counsellor Prakash Adhikari at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium today.

It may be mentioned that all of them were rescued from different hotels of Imphal, Moreh and other places in the early part of this month.

They have been staying in eight different Centres run by different NGOs since then. After a letter from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was received on February 14, the State Home Department issued an order on February 16 to pave way for their deportation/repatriation to Nepal.

Consequent upon this development, the Chief Minister formally handed over all the rescued persons to the officials of Embassy of Nepal today.

They will be taken in eight buses and escorted up to Panitanki- Kakarbhitta border by eight officials of the State Social Welfare Department and two Sub- Ins- pectors and one Constable of the State Police Department.