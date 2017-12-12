Residential Cricket Coaching Camp to be extended

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : The Residential Cricket Coaching Camp organised by Disabled Development Association of Manipur (DDAM) which began on November 26 at Sawombung will now resume from December 22 to January 5. The coaching camp was scheduled to culminate today but will continue as a preparation for the upcoming 11th National Para Cricket Championship to be held at Nagpur from January 12 to 14, said a press release issued by DDAM.

The association has also sought support from the authorities concerned and public as participation is still unclear due to their financial shortage.