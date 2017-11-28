IMPHAL Nov 27 : The 7th Residential Cricket Coaching Camp organised jointly by Disabled Development Association, Manipur, Relief Centre for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons and State Platform of Disabled People’s Organisation began on November 26 at DDAM practise ground, Oinam Sawombung Awang Leikai with the aim to promote the game of cricket among the disabled of the State.

The organisers said that the residential coaching is held to encourage the differently abled persons tap their talent in the field of cricket. They further said that the caoching will help the players in future tournaments.

The organiser also urged the public and the authorities concerned to support the differently abled persons at their level best so that they can succeed and lead normal lives.

5 JAK RIF of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) provided administrative support in conducting the opening ceremony of the coaching camp, said a press release issued by the Public Relations Officer of IGAR (South) today.