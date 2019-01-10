Resilient Meitei Chanu award to rape victims

IMPHAL, Jan 9 : Publisher of The Sangai Express Sapam Nisikanta will hand over the Resilient Meitei Chanu award to 8 rape victims on January 14 at the hall of the Organisation of Indian Women Against Crimes. The award will include a cash incentive of Rs 10,000 and a memento.

Started from 2018, the award will be given annually, said the Organisation for Indian Women Against Crimes and added that in the first year Sapam Nisikanta handed over the incentives as encouragement to 6 rape victims.

The award is to encourage the rape victims to bounce back and lead a better life, said the statement and added that the award has come at a time when crimes against women are increasing manifold.

The Organisation For Indian Women Against Crimes also acknowledged the commitment of Sapam Nisikanta that the award will be given annually till all time to come.

The award will be handed over to family members of the rape victims.