Resolution on CAB withdrawn

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 2: The private member resolution raised in the ongoing State Assembly session seeking a resolution of the House to withdraw CAB 2016 totally and not to enforce it as Ordinance has been withdrawn today as it turned out that a petition is pending at the Supreme Court regarding the Bill.

The private member resolution was moved by five MLAs namely K Govindas, DD Thaisii, Dr Chaltonlien Amo, Kh Joykisan and K Ranjit yesterday but it was withdrawn today after minute deliberation.

Together with legal and Constitutional experts, some Members of the House discussed the Bill in the Speaker’s Chamber during lunch hour today.

Later, the same matter was raised and discussed in the House.

Chief Minister N Biren stated that the opinions and interests of all Members of the House on CAB 2016 are alike.

To protect the indigenous communities is the common interest of all Members of the House. However, one party from Assam had filed a petition at the Supreme Court on February 27 against CAB 2016.

After registering the petition, the apex Court had given six weeks’ time to all respondents to file their arguments, Biren stated.

He said that the State Assembly is bound by the Constitution and its own rules of procedure and conduct of business.

The Chief Minister noted that the hill areas of the State which constitute 90 per cent geographical area enjoy certain safeguards under Article 371-C of the constitution.

However, a large number of non-indigenous people have settled in hill district headquarters in addition to the valley area. The situation prevailing in the State would not have been so grim if the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation (Inner Line Permit System) which was lifted in 1950 is still in force.

The State Government has been asking the Centre to insert a clause in CAB 2016 which can effectively safeguard indigenous people of Manipur.

The Government has no second opinion on the fact that CAB was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha due to the vehement objection raised by CSOs, political parties, student bodies and women vendors.

The Government will always go in line with the pulse of the masses and if necessary, a special session of the House may be convened, Biren stated.

Joining the discussion, ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi reminded that Congress party asked for a special session of the State Assembly to adopt a unanimous resolution against CAB 2016 in advance.

“It is extremely regretful that an opportunity to show to the whole world that we (elected representatives) are here to protect the interests of the people of Manipur has been missed”, Ibobi rued.

But it would be sub-judice to adopt any resolution on the matter which is already in the Supreme Court, he said.

Even though the Government of India may or may not pay any heed, the Nagaland State Assembly boldly adopted a resolution against CAB 2016 on January 25.

It is highly regretful that the Manipur Legislative Assembly could not adopt a single resolution on the issue, he said.

He also decried the brute force unleashed by police against women vendors who were protesting against CAB peacefully.

The State Government’s position on CAB 2016 was cloaked in obscurity. One Minister even challenged the masses saying that he would commit suicide if the Bill contains anything inimical to the collective interests of the people of Manipur, he added.

A grand reception function was organised in honour of the Chief Minister when he returned from Delhi after the CAB 2016 was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha. It would have been much more appropriate if the injured women vendors and CSOs which spearheaded the anti-CAB movement were honoured, added the ex-Chief Minister.