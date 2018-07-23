Resolution to appoint pro VC impractical, says MUTA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 22: The Mani-pur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has stated that the resolution adopted at the all political parties meeting today to appoint a pro Vice Chance-llor in accordance with the provisions of the Manipur University Act is not valid for it defies the Manipur University Act 2005.

Speaking to media persons at their office this eve- ning, MUTA general secretary Prof L Shanjukumar decried that all the resolutions adopted at the all political parties meeting in connection with the Manipur University crisis are impractical.

As per the Manipur University Act 2015, the VC should propose names of three senior most Professors at a meeting of the university’s executive council if a pro VC should be appointed.

The one recommended by the executive council should be appointed as pro VC, Prof Shanjukumar said.

If the VC’s proposal is rejected by the executive council, the matter may be referred to the Visitor and the Visitor may appoint a pro VC from amongst the names proposed by the VC or the VC may propose another senior Professor for the post of pro VC, he elaborated.

In view of the protracted crisis which stems from the demand to dismiss him, VC Prof AP Pandey is not in a position to convene any executive council meeting.

All these procedures and rules were informed to the five Ministers led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar who came to MU yesterday but the resolutions adopted at the all political parties meeting today only indicated that the State Government has been committing follies knowingly, Prof Shanjukumar said.

It also testifies that the State Government has been still working to protect Prof Pandey.

Reiterating that the VC should be dismissed first before initiating any enquiry, Prof Shanjukumar appealed to all the political parties to take practical decisions which would help resolve the crisis at the earliest.

MUTA spokesman Prof Debananda said that all the three resolutions adopted at the all political parties in connection with the MU crisis are unacceptable.

The resolution to send Prof Pandey on leave, pending enquiry is nothing but an arrangement to let Prof Pandey relax on the seat of VC during the enquiry period, he asserted.

The enquiry instituted against Prof Pandey would not be free and fair as two of the members are bureaucrat officers of the HRD Ministry and UGC.

If a fact finding committee should constituted against the VC, it should be fully independent and judicial. The committee should be headed by a sitting Chief Justice of High Court and the other two members should be either retired VCs or Professors, Prof Debananda said.

The immediate demand is dismissal of the VC, not appointment of a pro VC. After dismissing the VC, a VC in-charge may be appointed so as to restore normal academic atmosphere in MU, he said.

On the other hand, an emergency meeting of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA was held today and condemned the resolution adopted at the all political parties meeting to appoint a pro VC.