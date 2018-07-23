Resolutions are insulting: MUSU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 22: Stating that resolutions taken during the all political parties meeting convened by the CM to resolve the university issue are an insult to the movement itself, Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) general secretary Laishram Kenedy claimed that the Deputy Chief Minister informed them yesterdaythat the claim of one insurgent group demanding Rs 5 crore from the VC is fake.

Speaking to media persons at the university cam- pus today evening, Kenedy narrated that a five-members ministerial team led by Dy CM Y Joykumar came to Manipur University yesterday in connection with the protracted Manipur university.

During the meeting yesterday, the ministerial team made several proposals to bring a solution to the crisis.

However, the resolution taken during the all political parties meeting today is the complete opposite of what the ministerial team said yesterday, Kenedy alleged and questioned if the BJP-led Sate Government is planning anything in connection with the university issue.

Dy CM Joykumar told that the supposed demand of Rs 5 crore made upon VC Prof Adya Prasad Pandey by a revolutionary group is fabricated, Kenedy continued

He went on to ask as to why the State Government is unable to take up any action against Pandey for making such baseless claims.

Today also, MLA Radhakishore and MLA M Subhashchandra came to the university and assured to initiate various measures for the welfare and development of the students, Kenedy said and asked if the BJP led State Government is enacting any play.

He further said that MUSU will never accept the constitution of a fact finding committee before the removal of the VC and warned the said committee to stay away from the university.

It would be wise to stop all these facades and pretensions before the situation aggravates even further, Kenedy warned and demanded all the political parties to take a firm and positive stand regarding the university issue during the Assembly session tomorrow.