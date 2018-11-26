Resolve border dispute: ACOAM-Lup to Govt

IMPHAL, Nov 25

The All Club Organisation, Association & Meira Paibi Lup (ACOAM-Lup) Kang-leipak has appealed to the State and Central Govern-ments to heed to the pleas of the people residing in the State near the border area of India and Myanmar and investigate and solve the land dispute and border issue which occur constantly in the said area at the earliest.

A press release issued by the information and public relation secretary of ACOAM-Lup today mentioned that it has not been long ago that an incident of land encroachment occurred at Kwatha which resulted in authorities conducting a survey of the border pillars and adjoining areas in presence of the villagers and added that on November 11, a similar issue cropped up again when the chief of Haolenphai village claimed that Myanmar army crossed into the Indian side and tried to stop the construction of a house at the village.

ACOAM-Lup stated that it views the issue as one which concerns all the people of Manipur, not just the villagers of Haolenphai, and reasoned that such incursion into Indian side and interfering in the business of the villagers, needs to be condemned by both the State and Central Governments in the strongest terms.

It will be the right step for the Central and State Governments to investigate and find out the main reason behind such repeated intrusion into Indian side and the resultant land or border dispute with Myanmar so as to avoid such incidents in the future.

ACOAM-Lup further urged the State Government to provide necessary security for the villagers of Haolenphai and to take up necessary steps to solve the nagging border dispute with Myanmar.