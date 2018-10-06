Resolve crisis before Oct 11 : HC to MU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 5: Division Bench, High Court of Manipur has instructed the authorities concerned to resolve the crisis surrounding Manipur University before October 11 or to suggest means to resolve the issue so that the Court can pass an appropriate order the next day if for any reason the matter is not resolved by the said date set by the Court.

The order was passed by Division Bench comprising of Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin today, following the hearing of the PILs filed by one Chongtham Nimai and Hemantakumar Ningomba concerning the university issue.

During the hearing today, the Court heard K Umakanta and MC Linthoigambee, Counsel of the petitioner, S Suresh, learned ASG for the Union of India, Debendra, GA of the State, BP Sahu, Senior Counsel of Manipur University, A Mohendro, Counsel of Professor AP Pandey, M Hemchandra, learned Counsel for the Pro-VC, Th Ibohal, Counsel of MUTA, A Sachikumar, Counsel of MUSU and Henba, Counsel of MUSA.

The Court mentioned that it took up the PILs because of the seriousness and the urgent nature of the crisis in Manipur University and mentioned that the university has been dysfunctional for many days and even though the problem relates to management of the university, the effect is directly on the students.

Observing that the crisis has continued despite steps taken up by the authorities concerned for resolving the issue, the Court mentioned that the PILs were taken up on October 1 taking the situation into consideration and added that while admitting the PILs, it had also urged all the respondents to suggest ways and means to resolve the crisis and to bring normalcy to the university during the hearing on October 1.

The Court continued that on that day (October 1) it had made it very clear that it is the prime responsibility of the authority to manage the affairs of the university and the involvement and interference of the Court should be minimal as far as possible and non existent, if possible.

However, because of continued non-functioning of the university which directly affects the students, the Court decided to take up the PILs, it added.

The Court informed that in the past, it had refrained from passing any order directly interfering with the management of the university, expecting the authorities concerned to come out with a feasible and practicle solution to the problem.

But despite the Court instructing the authorities to submit their suggestions today, they failed to do so which is very unfortunate, the Court opined and explained that the authorities concerned ought to show more urgency in resolving the university matter as continuing the crisis would invite more problems.

It also observed that the crisis at Manipur University should not be allowed to have a cascading effect on the other parts of the State, pointing out the possible counter agitation if no solution is brought soon to the university issue.

Urging all the respondents and authorities concerned to work out a solution by October 11, the Court added that prolonged disruption and crisis in the university is not in public interest and added that if the authorities fail to do so, the High Court will not have any other alternatives but to interfere in the affairs of management of the university.