Respect human rights: CorCom

IMPHAL, Dec 9: On the occasion of the International Human Rights Day (December 10), the CorCom has called upon India to stop violating the rights of Manipuri people but respect all human rights.

A statement issued by CorCom media coordinator conveyed solidarity to the suffering people of Manipur who have been denied their fundamental rights.

Even though the world has moved into a new millennium marked by unpre- cedented dynamism, a large number of people and nations are still denied their fundamental rights due to either fallacious politics or neo-imperialism.

It is a matter of serious concern that cases of human rights violation in the forms of massacres, genocides, religious intolerance, gender discrimination and communal conflicts have been surging.

There is anarchy in different parts of the world and State terrorism has been pushing innumerable number of youth to the jaws of intoxicating drugs.

As stated by UNESCO Director General Federico Mayor, settlement of all conflicts and establishment of lasting peace are the prerequisites for ensuring and enabling people to enjoy all the rights entitled to them, CorCom said.

Human rights are something which are entitled to each man and woman by birth and no man or woman can live a dignified life without their rights.

The UN General Assembly Declaration of December 10, 1948 laid a solid foundation for political, economic, social and cultural rights.

Subsequently, the International Bill of Human Rights was introduced based on the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), its protocol, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and its protocol.

But in Manipur, the Government of India has been keeping all political, economic, social and cultural rights including the right to self determination inaccessible to the people, it alleged.

In WESEA, Indian military forces are given the ‘licence to kill’ on mere suspicion. By imposing the infamous AFSPA 1958 for decades, New Delhi has been directly challenging the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1966.

Even though the Constitution of India promises social, economic and political rights to all its citizens, these promises remain a far-fetched dream in WESEA.

By grooming a class of wealthy people, New Delhi has been using this class of people as their weapon to create divisions and distrusts among the masses.

The hill people and plain people of Manipur share an inseparable bond of fraternity but the Government of India has been consistently scheming to snap this bond for good, it alleged.

After the right to self-determination has been usurped, it is being projected that there is no such thing as right to self determination and the struggle for right to self determination as illegitimate, it continued.

The struggle for self determination is acceptable to international laws and it is guaranteed by UN charters.

If the struggle for right to self determination is waged collectively with determination rather than falling prey to the divisive policies of the alien rule, the common goal can be achieved surely, it added.