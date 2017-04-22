Results declared

IMPHAL, Apr 21: The list of selected students for enrolment in the National Sports Academy for the session 2017-18 has been declared. According to a release, details can be seen from the notice board, administrative block, NSA, Khuman Lampak.
Breaking News
- 7 hours ago - Pep talk delivered on Civil Service Day Don’t just nod ‘yes sir, yes sir’ but explain : CM - 0 Comment
- 7 hours ago - You will pay: Chinese media warn India over Dalai Lama’s ArP visit - 0 Comment
- 8 hours ago - Four suspects in attack on tanker convoy held Police bust gang of extortionists - 0 Comment
- 8 hours ago - Traffic cops crackdown on double parking - 0 Comment
- 1 day ago - Senior advocate appearing for Manipur accepts lapse on the part of State Govt, SC asks State to suggest names for SIT Military cannot be subjected to FIR for its operations : Army - 0 Comment
Popular News
Pep talk delivered on Civil Service Day Don’t just nod ‘yes sir, yes sir’ but explain : CM
You will pay: Chinese media warn India over Dalai Lama’s ArP visit
Four suspects in attack on tanker convoy held Police bust gang of extortionists
Senior advocate appearing for Manipur accepts lapse on the part of State Govt, SC asks State to suggest names for SIT Military cannot be subjected to FIR for its operations : Army
Letpao Haokip inspects NSU site
CM for support of all to weed out corruption
BJP-Congress tug of war heats up
Army men involved in extra-judicial killing in Manipur must be punished : SC SC to first probe 3 cases of rape and murder
Militants attack tanker convoy, drivers lodge protest
Plots to topple Govt won’t succeed : Biren