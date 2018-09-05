Resumed duty on completion of leave, says AP Pandey

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Claiming that he resumed his duty as the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University as his leave for 30 days had expired with no intimation from the authority concerned to continue his leave, Prof AP Pandey has asked why he was sent on leave although the enquiry against him was not initiated during his period of leave and even today.

He said he heard that the chairman of the enquiry committee is a kin of one of the spokespersons of MUTA.

Addressing a press meet held today at his official quarters at Sanjenthong VIP Colony, Prof AP Pandey asserted that he has not violated the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the Ministry of HRD, Government of Manipur and the three MU bodies namely MUSU, MUTA and MUSA.

He maintained that he is not aware about the details of the MoA and meetings held in connection with the MU impasse as he was not involved nor invited to any of the meetings.

He said that he came to know about the meetings only through social media.

A letter was issued by the Chancellor of MU yesterday but a Chancellor has no right to send VC on leave as per University Ordinance framed by the Parliament.

Saying that he humbly accepted to stay on leave for 30 days with effect from August 2 till August 31, and accordingly left Imphal although he was not informed officially by any of the competent authorities, Pandey on to state that he was told by the Government that the inquiry against him will be completed within 30 days and he can rejoin MU after 30 days.

A VC cannot take leave for more than 30 days or disciplinary actions may be taken up against the VC if he defies the norm.

Saying that the individual initially appointed as Nodal Officer of the Enquiry Committee was replaced later by another, he pointed out that no constituent member of an enquiry committee can be changed once the committee is formed.

Saying that the VC in-charge was forced to transfer many officers while he was on leave, he questioned the reliability of the Fact Finding Committee or Enquiry Committee.

He also asserted that he want a fair and independent enquiry on the charges levelled against him and added that he is ready to face any enquiry while assuring that he will follow every rule of law.