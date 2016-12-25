Resurrection – IV

Suchitra Devi Potsangbam
This moment of silence unfolds
Some questions, an instrospection,
Some broodings, an awakening!
My heart lamented at the sight,
I cringed as the flames rose and the smoke spread –
How come my own had turned to such ‘Savage’!
But then I remembered instant – I too am
One among the land locked multitude whose lives have been stifled.
You taunt the multitude,
You ridicule their hunger and wants –
For months, time and again,
You care less and forget –
The end never always justifies the means.
You care less too because you are favoured –
You can run out, run up or run down
As you need and wish.
But then we all have to make our choices
Sooner or later – either this Home or that Shelter!
Violence is condemned, always –
There, here, anywhere –
Lives are taken there,
Things are burned here,
But these are often always tears of the common people.
The aggrieved, the perpetrators,
The culprits, the victims,
They are all a hazy maze now –
All seem one and the other too.
Time and place changes, the commoners’ tales remain.
We fail to appreciate the beauty of life
When we forget to count our blessings,
When we are not grateful for whatever we have.
Let us visit the Hospitals and Charity Homes more, among others –
May be, our Humanity lies hidden there.
Wake up, my brethren!
You think the retaliations now at long last are “Savagery”.
But let this be your moment of truth –
That your acts too in all forms, all this while
Have been as Savagery!
Brethen?
Or have we ceased to be …. ?
No, No! We are, We will be – BRETHEN!
