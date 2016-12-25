Resurrection – IV

Suchitra Devi Potsangbam

This moment of silence unfolds

Some questions, an instrospection,

Some broodings, an awakening!

My heart lamented at the sight,

I cringed as the flames rose and the smoke spread –

How come my own had turned to such ‘Savage’!

But then I remembered instant – I too am

One among the land locked multitude whose lives have been stifled.

You taunt the multitude,

You ridicule their hunger and wants –

For months, time and again,

You care less and forget –

The end never always justifies the means.

You care less too because you are favoured –

You can run out, run up or run down

As you need and wish.

But then we all have to make our choices

Sooner or later – either this Home or that Shelter!

Violence is condemned, always –

There, here, anywhere –

Lives are taken there,

Things are burned here,

But these are often always tears of the common people.

The aggrieved, the perpetrators,

The culprits, the victims,

They are all a hazy maze now –

All seem one and the other too.

Time and place changes, the commoners’ tales remain.

We fail to appreciate the beauty of life

When we forget to count our blessings,

When we are not grateful for whatever we have.

Let us visit the Hospitals and Charity Homes more, among others –

May be, our Humanity lies hidden there.

Wake up, my brethren!

You think the retaliations now at long last are “Savagery”.

But let this be your moment of truth –

That your acts too in all forms, all this while

Have been as Savagery!

Brethen?

Or have we ceased to be …. ?

No, No! We are, We will be – BRETHEN!