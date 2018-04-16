Retd DSP held in drug smuggling case

The Indian Express

IMPHAL, Apr 15 : The Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) Police has arrested a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Manipur for his involvement in smuggling of a large consignment of synthetic drug World is Yours (WY) tablets worth Rs 40 lakh in the local market.

The retired DSP was arrested from his residence in Imphal on Friday night by the NAB team led by its DSP, Thounaojam Brinda.

The accused (retired) DSP, who had also served in the NAB police station in the early 90s, has been remanded to the custody of NAB Police for seven days for further investigation.

“Today’s arrest is a breakthrough for the Narcotic police for this is the first time in the history of Manipur Police that a senior police officer is arrested in a drug related case”, said Brinda.

The accused has been identified as Md Abdul Latif, 63 years, a resident of Dewlahland Kabow Leikai Imphal. Latif was reportedly arrested following revelation of a drug peddler from Assam’s Uttar Lalpani, Jirighat district, identified as Manzil Ahmed Lasker.

Manzil was earlier arrested by the 23rd Assam Rifles Kaimai post along National-Highway 37, Imphal-Jiribam road on April 10, while ferrying one lakh WY tablets concealed in a passenger vehicle and later handed over to NAB police station.

Subsequently, the NAB lodged a case under ND&PS Act and started an investigation which led to the arrest of the DSP.

“Manzil disclosed that Latif along with another accomplice identified as Rabul—who is still at large—loaded the drugs at garage of Latif’s residence after it was brought down from upstairs. He (Manzil) was later assured by Latif that he need not worry about his security in transporting the drugs as the boss is a police”, revealed the SDP NAB.

Implying possible involvement of big shots in the case, Brinda said, “We will unearth whoever is behind the cases. Be it some influential people the NAB will bring them to book”.

According to reliable sources, the WY tablets which is smuggled in from neighbouring Myanmar side, has very high demand in Bangladesh. It is believed that the tablets after having smuggled in from Myanmar, heads to Tripura and eventually lands in Bangladesh. In international market, the WY approximately costs Rs 500 per tablet bringing the value of the consignment to Rs five crore.