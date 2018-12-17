Retirement from TPLA announced

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 16: Thadou Peoples’ Liberation Army, TPLA Home Secretary Nehmang Singsit, has announced his retirement from the armed group.

Speaking to media persons at his residence at Keithelmanbi today, Nehmang Singsit said that he joined TPLA as its Home Secretary and added that he used to perform at Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh as the leader of a gospel choir called Golden Choir apart from performing at DDK Imphal, Aizawl and Guwahati as well.

He said that one of his close relatives is the Commander in Chief of TPLA and as such, he was constantly requested to join the group as the Home Secretary.

Claiming that he initially refused wondering how he could help the group when he has only studied till class V, Nehmang continued that due to persistent request from the Commander in Chief, he finally joined the group as its Home Secretary in August 2015.

However, he claimed that he did not join the party willingly or enthusiastically.

Nehmang informed that after some time as the Home Secretary of the armed group, he was arrested by a combined team of Imphal East commando and 25th AR from the campus of KMCTBA Church on August 10, 2016 and jailed for around a year.

He informed that after his release from jail on August 27 last year he is now a family man looking after his wife, children and parents.

Claiming that his arrest from the Church campus was while he was trying to make necessary arrangements for returning to his home, Nehmang Singsit said that even during his short tenure as the Home Secretary of TPLA, he had tried very hard to leave the party and return home.

He explained that as per TPLA’ s custom, one has to give Rs 50,000 and a pig if one wishes to leave the party and as such he worked hard to raise the necessary amount to secure his retirement from the party and the event at KMCTBA was a feast which was organised with the pig he had given to the party.

Claiming that he openly participated in the event as he had officially retired from the outfit, Nehmang narrated that towards the end of the feast, he was arrested by the combined team.

“As I did not join the group voluntarily, I did not take part in any violent activities,” Nehmang Singsit added.