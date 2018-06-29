Revoke weight ban on vehicles : TDC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 28: Transporters and Drivers Council (TDC) has appealed to the Central and the State Governments to revoke the 24 tonne weight limit enforced along the National Highway-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road), claiming that as long as the weight limit remains, the price of essential commodities and goods will continue to rise in the State.

Speaking to media persons at TDC office at MG Avenue today, its president H Ranjit clarified that demanding the ban to be revoked does not mean the transport vehicles want to recklessly go over the weight limit but the vehicles will adhere to the weight limit as laid down in the Central Motor Vehicles Act.

If any vehicle is found carrying over the permissible weight limit by breaking the rules, the authority concerned can take appropriate action and TDC will not interfere or complain against such steps, he assured.

Ranjit also claimed that TDC had wrote to the Prime Minister on May 29 urging the Government to take up steps to revoke the weight ban along Imphal-Jiribam road and implement Central Motor Vehicle Act after proper strengthening of Barak, Makru and Irang bridges.

Based on the letter sent by TDC, the Ministry of Highways has instructed NHIDCL to take up necessary works to strengthen the said bridges, he added.

He reasoned that until and unless the three bridges are repaired/strengthened, transportation of PDS items, building and construction materials into the State will be affected and this will affect the overall economy of the State as well.

On the other hand, Ranjit said that TDC appreciates the PM, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NHIDCL General Manager (Project) for initiating the works concerning strengthening of the said bridges. Pointing out that there has been a huge number of change along the National Highway, the TDC president stated that the transporters lauded NHIDCL General Manager (Project) and engineers for ensuring proper connectivity along Imphal-Jiri road in just a few days after it was damaged by landslide recently.

On the other hand, Ranjit said that the road repairing works along Imphal-Dimapur road are not up to the mark and the work is taking a long time to complete.

Urging the authority concerned to ensure a smooth route from Imphal to Mao, Ranjit alleged that a weight limit of 25 tonne was imposed along the road after a fake report was submitted by officials.

He added that TDC met the Chief Minister regarding the issue and claimed that it is highly likely the ban will be revoked soon, as necessary directives have been relayed to the Transport Commissioner.