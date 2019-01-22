‘Revolution in Edn should start from grassroots’

Imphal, Jan 21 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the newly launched ‘School Fagathansi’ mission would bring visible changes and improvement in the education sector of the State.

Speaking as the chief guest during the Statehood Day Celebration, 2019 organised at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground today, the Chief Minister stated that a new revolution in education sector should start from grassroots so that the State can produce hard working, dedicated, sincere and patriotic citizens in the coming days.

A special meeting would be convened soon to make the mission successful, he mentioned.

Stating that the people of Manipur are filled with talents and potential, Chief Minister N Biren said that there would be development in the State if avenues are created for those talented people.

Our Government is working tirelessly and collectively for the development of the State, he said, appealing the Government officials to work with sincerity and honesty for the welfare and development of the State.

Biren mentioned that the State would honour those officials for their dedication and commitment and appealed the people of the State to extend their support to the Government towards making a peaceful, prosperous and developed State.

The Chief Minister said the ‘Go to Village’ mission was introduced to provide good governance at the doorsteps of the people living in nook and corner of the State. Claiming that the Government took a bold step with such a mission, Biren stated that there was an apprehension that the mission would not be successful.

He reiterated that it is the duty of the Government to honour those officers whose commitment and dedication have made the ‘Go to Village’ mission successful.

Out of around 1700 census villages, around 10 villages are left to be covered under the mission.

He then appealed the DCs, SDOs and officers concerned to verify those left out beneficiaries as soon as possible so that the eligible beneficiaries can avail the benefits under various welfare schemes. During the function, the Chief Minister felicitated various officers who had been working for the successful implementation of the ‘Go to Village’ mission.

The CM inspected and received salutes from 15 march past contingents comprising of BSF, Manipur Police, Manipur Fire Service, Traffic Police, Home Guards and VDF.

Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP and top civil and police officials also attended the function.