Rich, fitting tributes paid to brave sons on Khongjom Day

Our Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Apr 23: Remembering the brave sons who valiantly fought in the Anglo-Manipuri War in 1891, rich tributes were paid during Khongjom Day Observation 2019 at Khongjom War Memorial Complex, Khebaching, Thoubal district today.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N Biren Singh led the other Ministers, MLAs, high level Government officers, top police personnel and the public, in laying floral wreaths at the Khongjom War Memorial and Paona Brajabasi statue, offering Tarpon at Khongjom River and paying homage to Sankirtan.

There were also guard of honour, general salute, reverse arms and order arms, sounding of last post, two minutes silence, slope arms and order arms.

Addressing as the chief guest at the observation, Dr Heptulla said that in the battle of Khongjom, the Manipuris showed the world their indomitable courage and spirit of patriotism.

The historic and gory battle that took place at Khongjom, where the brave sons of Manipur laid down their lives almost to the last man, still reverberates and is remembered in every home in the State.

The Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891 is of great historical significance for the people of Manipur as it changed the course of the State history. From an independent princely State, Manipur became a colonial subject of the British empire after it lost the war. Historical records amply bear out the fact that a handful of Manipuri soldiers, with primitive weapons, fought ever so valiantly against an overwhelming number of British soldiers with far more superior weapons attacking from different directions. But the brave Manipuri soldiers stood their ground and never gave up even in that hopeless situation. The raw courage and love of their motherland demonstrated by the forefathers deserve praise and accolades from one and all, added the Governor.

She continued that Paona Brajabashi and other freedom fighters like him have found their place in history and their heroic exploits have become stuff of folklore over the years. The battle of Khongjom is not only a glorious saga of the freedom struggle of Manipur but is truly representative of the spirit of freedom that engulfed the whole country.

“Today, while remembering those who died for the cause of freedom of our motherland, we should also take a resolute stand to work with renewed vigour, dedication and selflessness for a better and brighter future. Let us all work for the common goal of making Manipur a peaceful and developed State and this way, we would be paying our true respect and tribute today to those brave souls who sacrificed their lives for their motherland,” the Governor added.

Stating that Indians are proud citizens of a vibrant democracy, Najma Heptulla also said that the citizens should stand united as one and should not allow any differences to come in the way.

India is a vast country full of diversities, be it geographical, social or cultural. These diversities should be converted into assets for building a robust and prosperous country.

The hard won freedom would only be meaningful when the people in the country can build themselves a harmonious and prosperous society, said the Governor.

Manipur is full of potential and is blessed generously by nature and the people need to be focused and work with religious commitment so that the State can actively participate in the developmental race, she added.

On the other hand, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that in the 1891 Khongjom War, the forefathers sacrificed their lives fighting against the mighty British soldiers to save the freedom and sovereignty of the motherland.

“For paying respect and tribute to them particularly their spirit, courage and love for the motherland, we are observing 23rd April every year as Khongjom Day,” he said.

“To live with freedom is the main concern of every human being and Nation. This is the reason that thousands and thousands sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom. The then warriors of Manipur showed the highest discipline and moral in the 1891 Khongjom war. Our brave and courageous martyrs took that protection of freedom as the responsibility of each one of us. Like they made supreme sacrifice for our freedom, let’s try to bring a better and developed Manipur by analysing the challenges and problems faced by today’s generation,” the Chief Minister appealed.

He also urged the people of the State to be true hearted, to feel the sense of fraternity among different communities of both hill and plain and to work together for the betterment of all the sections of the society to take the State towards peace and prosperity.

A drama based on the historic Khongjom war, by Art and Culture Department and Khongjom Parva recital by Laishram (o) Mani Devi, were shown during the observation.

On the other hand, in connection with the Khongjom Day 2019, Chief Medical Officer Thoubal also organised a blood donation camp at the Khongjom War Memorial Complex.



