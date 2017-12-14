Rich tributes paid to Prof Sanajaoba

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Rich tributes were paid to late Prof Naorem Sanajaoba on his 8th death anniversary held today at Lairikyengbam Leikai.

Apart from being faculty member of the Law Department of Gauhati University, Prof Sanajaoba was an eminent intellectual who took active roles in several socio-economic and political issues which confronted the State from time to time.

Speaking at the gathering, AMUCO president Ph Deban recalled the priceless suggestions and knowledge shared by Prof Sanajaoba regarding different critical issues of the State.

The demise of Prof Sanajaoba is an irreparable loss not only for Manipur but for the entire North East.

“Words cannot describe how much we miss Prof Sanajaoba”, Deban said.

With some external forces working relentlessly to snap the fraternal bond shared between the hill people and plain people, the collective strength of the people of Manipur has been diminishing, he rued.

“We cannot help but remember Prof Sanajaoba at such a critical situation. He was so resourceful that he was always there to suggest effective measures and policies which could neutralise all the inimical external forces and their strategies”, continued the AMUCO president.

He then called upon all the people to study the thoughts and vision of Prof Sanajaoba and follow his footsteps.

Manipur University of Culture Vice Chancellor Prof N Khogendro lauded Prof Sanajaoba as a man of action.

Manipuri people are now well educated and well qualified in different fields but they cannot work together for any length of time. People are so occupied with individualism and their own personal interests that they have no time for the community or the State.

In continuation of the British colonial legacy of divide and rule, the same policy is very much active these days too. As a result, different communities which have been living together in harmony for ages have been drifting apart. All the people of Manipur are now facing an identity crisis, Prof Khogendro said.

Prof N Rajmuhon of Manipur University, All Manipur Muslim Development Organisation president Advocate Sahid Ahmad, Indigenous Minorities Organisation Manipur president Medun Maring, Assistant Prof Dr George T Haokip of IGNTU Regional Centre Manipur, Assistant Prof Ng Muhindro of DM College of Science and Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur president N Memchoubi were seated on the dais.

IPSA president Ibotombi Khuman and many others also spoke on the life and works of Prof N Sanajaoba.