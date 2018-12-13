Rich tributes paid to brave Imas on Nupi Lan Day 2018 Keishampat to Sanjenthong Rd to be named Nupi Lan Road : CM

Imphal, Dec 12 (DIPR)

In memory and respect of the brave Imas of Manipur who fought against the mighty British, the State Govenrment observed the State level Nupi Lan Day, 2018, at Nupi Lan Memorial Complex, Imphal, today.

The occasion was graced by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar as chief guest and president respectively.

Speaking at the event N Biren said that the Government is giving empowerment to women practically and added that to prevent crime against women, a Special Fast Track Court was constituted on priority basis for the first time in the history of Manipur and more than 10 culprits have been convicted.

To expose their talents fully, three women in Secretary level, five women as Deputy Commissioners, nine women as COs and SPs, ten Additional women SPs, are rendering and contributing their service to the State presently, he said.

The Government is giving free admission for school dropout girl students from class IX to XII in Government schools and the Govenrment is also providing text books and uniforms to them.

“We take the idea of women empowerment seriously,” the CM claimed.

Exhorting the womenfolk of the State to come out and join politics, the Chief Minister said that the time has really come for womenfolk to join politics, particularly in the Legislative Assembly Election.

Women are already participating at the Panchayat level and women’s role in law making body is really important.

The Chief Minister stated that in recognition of the courage and sacrifice of the then brave mothers and sisters, the road from Keishampat to Sanjenthong, Imphal will be named as ‘Nupi Lan Road’.

In this connection, the Government will take a Cabinet decision soon, Biren said and appealed to the people to change their mindset and show respect to women starting from the homes.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar said that the women of Manipur took active participation for saving the society and menfolk in history. In the First Nupi Lan of 1904, the then Imas of all communities fought against the Order of bringing woods from Burma for new construction of Assistant Political Agent’s residence.

Again in the Second Nupi Lan of 1939, they raised their voice against the export of rice when there was scarcity of rice in the State.

“We can take today’s Meira Paibi movement as a continuation of the first and second Nupi Lan for saving the society and menfolk by our women community. Men should give full support to them to bring the society in the right direction,” Joykumar added.

Prior to this, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister led the people in laying floral tributes to the statue of departed freedom fighters of Nupi Lan Movement. As part of today’s observation, ‘Nupee Lan Drama’ was performed by joint artistes of Nupee Lan Memorial Association and Nupee Lal & Khongjom War Memorial Society, the artistes of Shri Shri Bal Mukunda Dev Government Music College, Imphal presented opening and closing song dedicated to Nupi Lan.

Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, high ranking officials of civil and police, students and public attended today’s Nupi Lan Day, 2018 observation.