Rich tributes paid to Chittaranjan

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 16: The 14th death anniversary of Pebam Chittaranjan was held today under the aegis of Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) with numerous people taking part in a rally which con-cluded with a public meeting at Tiddim Ground, Kwa-keithel.

As a part of the observation, a large number of peo- ple paid floral tributes to Pebam Chittaranjan at the his memorial complex located at Bishnupur bazaar where he self immolated.

The people also paid floral tributes at the residence of the deceased at Takhel-lambam Youth Club. After paying floral tributes, a procession was carried out starting from the club and passing up to Tiddim Ground via Keishamthong.

During the meeting, the people paid floral tributes to the photo of late Pebam Chittaranjan and a two minutes silence was also obser- ved in respect of the departed soul.

A blood donation camp was also held as a part of the death anniversary observation.

MSF president and JSCC convenor Ngariyanbam Milan, Senior Citizen’s Society Manipur president Khaidem Mani, Zeliangrong Union (Assam, Manipur, Naga-land) president Amu Kamei and All Manipur United Club’s Organisation (AMUCO) president Ph Deban Sharma attended the event as the president, chief guest and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, Khaidem Mani said that even though India regards itself as the biggest democracy in the world, the Central Government has been unleashing all kinds of repressive measures against innocent people in the name of suppressing armed revolutions.

The blatant disregard for right to life by the authorities has been creating immense suffering for the people, he added.

In a brave and selfless attempt to expose the atrocities committed under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) upon the people, Pebam Chittaranjan self immolated and gave his life for the society, he conveyed.

Speaking at the event, MSF president Milan narrated that Pebam Chittaranjan, who was also an advisor of MSF Bishnupur district, self immolated on August 15, 2004 and later succumbed to his injuries the next day, August 16.

He was a human torch for the people of Manipur, he added.

Demanding total and complete removal of AFSPA from Manipur, the MSF president said that the observation has been held in honour of Pebam Chittaranjan who bravely sacrificed himself so as to expose the inhumane acts perpetrated on the people by the security forces under the shield of AFSPA.

It is imperative for the present generations and the student community to remember the sacrifice of Pebam Chittaranjan. Right to life is one of the most important rights granted to a person under the constitution.

MSF has always stood for removal of AFSPA from Manipur and it will continue to stand firm until and unless the draconian law is removed from the land, he added.