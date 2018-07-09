Rich tributes paid to Lamjing Meira Robinhood

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 8: The State today paid rich tributes to Sapam Robinhood who was killed in the sustained mass movement for enforcement of ILPS or a similar mechanism in the State.

The third anniversary of Sapam Robinhood was held today at Awaching memorial complex named after him as Lamjing Meira Ching under the aegis of JCILPS.

The death anniversary function was opened with customary rituals and general salutes offered by Thang-Ta artistes.

People gathered at the memorial complex offered floral tributes to the late pro-ILPS crusader which was followed by a public convention. A blood donation camp was also organised at the same venue

by JCILPS Students’ Wing in collaboration with JNIMS, SSA, NHM and State Blood Cell.

Later in the evening lights were offered at Minuthong and Ananda Singh Higher Secondary Academy.

Notably, then 16 year old Robinhood sustained injuries as police cracked down on a mass rally held at Minuthong on July 8, 2015 demanding implementation of ILPS or a similar mechanism in the State and he succumbed to the injuries.

Although Robinhood was born at Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak, he was then living at Khurai Lairikyengbam Leikai.

Almost 56 days after he succumbed to injuries, Robinhood’s mortal remains were laid to rest at Lamjing Meira Ching (Awaching) on September 3, 2015. On the day, thousands of people turned out to pay last respect and bid adieu to the young pro-ILPS crusader.

The public convention held today was attended by JCILPS convenor Arjun Telheiba, National Awardee H Ibotombi Khuman, COHR chairman Phulindro Konsam, Manipur University Reader Thiyam Bharat, MAPI Council president Nongthombam Bimol, Social and Cultural Development Organisation vice-president L Kaikam Kom and Manipur State Minority Commission Secretary Md Abdul Hakim Shah Khullakpam as presidium members.

Speaking at the gathering, Arjun Telheiba said that a joint meeting of all stake holders of both the hills and the valley would be held on July 10 to give a final touch to the Bill being prepared by the State Government for protection of indigenous people from onslaught of incessant influx.

After making necessary modifications or corrections, a proposed draft Bill would be submitted to the Government and the same would be made available to public.

“We are confident that the Bill would be acceptable to all sections of the society and the State Assembly would certainly pass it”, Telheiba said.

If the Bill is passed and enforced, it can be assumed that people’s collective wish has been addressed by 45 per cent.

“For 100 per cent fulfilment of the people’s collective wish, indigenous people of the land must cultivate a healthy work culture and initiate other necessary steps”, he said.

“It would be a herculean task to bring such a conducive atmosphere ever again if we cannot achieve the common objective this time”, he said.

The draft Bill gave an opportunity to the JCILPS to work together with tribal apex bodies viz UNC and KIM.

Whereas they suggested that any arrangement to check influx would not be effective enough if the cut off base year is not 1951, the State Government expressed its preference to adopt January 21, 1972 as the cut base year for identification of non-local people

As for the JCILPS, it would stick to its position of adopting 1951 as the cut off base year, Telheiba said.

Manipur and her people have the character of a Nation since ancient times.

The handful of Telis, Marwaris and the descendents of Subedar Niranjan who had been living in the State before 1951 may live in Manipur but counting those Bengalis, Nepalese and Biharis who came to the State much later as indigenous people would certainly lead to severe distortion of the indigenous people’s identity, said the JCILPS convenor vindicating their position to adopt 1951 as the cut off base year.

With the non-local people already dominating the political as well as economic spheres of the land, incorporating non-local people among the indigenous people would pose serious challenges to the latter’s culture, customs, religious practices and identity, he said.

The demand of JCILPS is primarily enactment of a Constitutional mechanism to regulate entry and residency of non-locals under certain rules and it does not necessarily mean total ban on entry of all non-local people, Telheiba clarified.

“By non-local people, we refer to Indians coming from other Indian States. As for foreigners, there is a separate Act and the matter is listed in the Union List”, he pointed out.

It is rather gratifying that the people’s movement spearheaded by JCILPS since 2010 is now on the verge of a logical conclusion, he said.

Such a situation could have never achieved if Lamjing Meira Sapam Robinhood had not sacrificed his life for the common cause of all indigenous people, he added.