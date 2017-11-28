‘Rights of deserving beneficiaries will not be denied’

IMPHAL, Nov 27 (DIPR): Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen has assured the people residing in different parts of the State that their rights when it comes to any schemes and benefits that they deserve to get will not be denied.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Molhoi Baptist Church (TBA-I) Women and Youth Fellowship as chief guest today, Nemcha Kipgen said that people should get in touch with the concerned District Social Welfare Officers (DSWO) and District Cooperation Officers (DCO) to get timely updates about all the various schemes and benefits so that their rights are not deprived.

She explained about the various State and centrally sponsored schemes offered under the Social Welfare and Cooperation Departments. She highlighted the need for developmental change in the State by reviving cooperative movement which is also the vision of the Prime Minister NarendraModi.

Stressing on the importance of skill development, she said that there are various options where one can enhance one’s lifestyle and also contribute towards the growth of the society through proper utilisation of skill development.

The Minister called upon the people to stand in unity towards spiritual and societal development. She urged the people to spread the language of love as we all have common faith and destiny.

As women play an important role in moulding the children in the right path to become a good leader in future, they should be made a part of constructive discussions.

The celebration function was also attended by executive secretary, TBA-I, Rev Vumthang Sitlhou, Deputy Manager, SBI, Kangpokpi, Thanglensei Kipgen and administrative secretary, Omega School, Motbung, Rev Khupthang Sitlhou as dedicating minister, guest of honour and president respectively.