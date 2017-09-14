Rights of indigenous folks deliberated

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Sep 13 : The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was deliberated at length today on the 10th observance of Indigenous People Day cum legal awareness programme at TTA Hall, Hamleikhong Ukhrul.

Well known campaigner of indigenous peoples’ rights Luingam Luithui spoke on the topic “Scope of indigenous people’s right to self determination and our present position”.

He dwelt on how the indigenous people had struggled to achieve the inherent rights bestowed upon every individual.

“We the indigenous people were excluded people and were termed as tribals, semi excluded or backward class etc by the colonial power,” he said and added that it was with selfless efforts at the UN level that a sub commission to protect the rights of the indigenous people was formed.

“Later, our legal rights and identity was recognized with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples on September 13, 2007,” he said.

Retired Chief Justice WA Shishak deliberated on customary law and codified law in legal procedures through local context during the awareness programme

A public interaction and discussion was also held.

CSOs, NGOs, Church leaders, Principals, intellectuals, UDTWA members attended the one day awareness programme organized by Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL) and sponsored by Manipur Legal Services Authority.