RIMC entrance exam notice

IMPHAL, Feb 3: Directorate of Education (S) has informed that the qualifying examination for admission to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun for the term commencing January 2020 will be held on June 1 & 2 at Ram Lal Paul Higher Secondary School, Imphal. Male students who are reading in Class VII or VII passed from any recognized school and born between January 2, 2007 and July 1, 2008 are eligible for admission in January 2020 term. Details can be had from the OSD/Exam, Directorate of Education (S), Lamphelpat or visit www.manipureducation.gov.in, said a notification of Director of Education (S) Th Kirankumar.