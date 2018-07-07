RIMS clarifies, gives its side of the story

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 6 : Medical Superintendent of RIMS, Professor Ch Arunkumar Singh has clarified that there are no irregularities, discrimination or discrepancies during the implementation of Chief Ministergi Hakselgi Tengbang (CMHT) at RIMS, as claimed in a news report in The Sangai Express on July 6.

A press release issued by the Medical Superintendent today explained that the supply of medicines for CMHT is done by an outsourcing agency SMART Medicos and it is not at all under the control of RIMS.

It informed that RIMS has its own store I and store II and the hospital also has its own antibiotic policy as well as drug policy.

Most of the patients admitted to RIMS who are not covered by CMHT are given free medicine from RIMS side, it added.

The Medical Superintendent further clarified that the medical store staff mentioned in the report should be Jan Aushadhi shop manned by SMART Medicos and not RIMS medical store.

It also mentioned that while examining and treating patients, none of RIMS doctors discriminate between the poor, rich or those coming from the hill or the valley. The Medical Superintendent also claimed that while scanning the system of the beneficiary from Senapati district, any H Linus or a similar name or surname were not found.

It further informed that so far RIMS has treated maximum number of patients under the CMHT scheme without facing any problem and the hospital is proud of the successful implementation of the schemes with its hard-working employees.