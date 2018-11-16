IMPHAL, Nov 15: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIMS), Obstetrics and Gynaecology Head Dr Ahanthem Santa has once again been appointed Director of RIMS.

RIMS Deputy Director K Doungel issued an order to this effect on November 8.

Notably, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (NE Section) Under Secretary DD Maheshwari issued an order on October 5 whereby Dr Ahanthem Santa was appointed as RIMS Director on direct recruitment basis with due approval of the Appointment Committee of Cabinet.

But the same order mentioned that the appointment order would be subject to the outcome of the special leave petition pending at the Supreme Court.

However the fresh order issued by the RIMS Deputy Director does not mention anything about the special leave petition pending at the apex Court.