IMPHAL, Jan 25: The High Court of Manipur has issued an order which categorically states that the order issued by the RIMS Deputy Director (Administration) whereby Dr Ahanthem Santa was appointed as RIMS Director would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition (No 181 of 2018) pending at the same Court.

Initially, Dr A Santa who was then Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, NEIGRIHMS was appointed as Director in-charge of RIMS before Deputy Director (Administration) K Doungel issued an order on November 8 last year whereby Dr A Santa was appointed as RIMS Director.

Challenging the order issued by the Deputy Director (Administration), one Dr L Deban filed a writ petition at the High Court of Manipur.

After hearing the petition, the Court issued an interim order. Notably, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (NE Section) Under Secretary DD Maheswari issued another order on October 5 last year whereby Dr A Santa was appointed as RIMS Director. But the particular order also made it clear that Dr Santa’s appointment as RIMS Director would be subject to the outcome of a special leave petition pending at the Supreme Court. Nonetheless, the particular order was kept in abeyance for sometime as per an instruction of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, informed a source.