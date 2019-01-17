RIMS non-teaching staff on stir mode

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 16: The Non-Teaching Employees Welfare Association (NTEWA), RIMS has resolved to launch intense modes of agitation until the incumbent Director is replaced.

NTEWA members locked RIMS administrative block yesterday demanding fulfilment of their charter of demands,

Even though the key-pad was broken open by RIMS authority with the help of police none of the non-teaching staff attended to their duties yesterday.

Today too, non-teaching staff stayed away from duty and held a meeting.

NTEWA has been demanding enhancement of Children Education Allowance to the scale of the 7th Pay, enhancement of contract employees’ remune- ration to the scale of the 7th Pay, recruitment of multi-tasking staff as notified through advertisement, filling up of posts left vacant after promotion and retirement and also implementation of die-in-harness scheme. As resolved at the meeting today, NTEWA is also demanding replacement of the incumbent Director. They charged that the incumbent Director is incompetent and shares no concern for the welfare of employees.

Later, NTEWA submitted a memorandum together with the proceedings of today’s meeting to Chief Minister N Biren who is also vice-president of the RIMS Board of Governors seeking immediate intervention. It is reported that NTEWA has drafted a similar memorandum which would be dispatched to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda tomorrow.