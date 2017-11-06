RIMS observes Vigilance Awareness Week

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2017 under the theme “My Vision : Corruption Free India” yesterday with Prof A Santa Singh, Director, RIMS administering the Integrity Pledge to faculty members, officials and staff.

He highlighted the major obstacles to economic, political and social progress of the country due to corruption. We need to lead from the front in eradicating corruption, he added.

Medical Superintendent, Dean (Academic), Principal of Dental College and College of Nursing, faculty members, officials and staff attended the function.