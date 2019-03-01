RIMS shooter arrested : Biren

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 1: The man who opened fire inside RIMS and injured one Thoudam Chinglemba Mangang of Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai at around 10 pm yesterday has been arrested by police.

Giving a statement on the floor of the House regarding the incident today, Chief Minister N Biren stated that the assailant has been identified as one Thokchom Romesh s/o Khomei of Soibam Leikai, Imphal East.

Romesh was stopped by a security guard of RIMS as he tried to enter the Gynaecology ward which resulted in a scuffle. Romesh then pulled out a gun and opened fire which hit the left hand of Chinglemba.

The injured victim was treated at the hospital but the assailant fled away. Nonetheless, the incident was reported to Lamphel police station. Later at around 11.30 pm, the assailant was arrested from near Hotel Classic, North AOC. One pistol with seven live rounds were recovered from his possession, Biren informed the House.