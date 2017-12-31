RIMS slashes diagnosis, investigation charges; offers free treatment to BPL families, in-patients

IMPHAL, Dec 30: RIMS Officiating Director Prof A Santa has announced that diagnosis and medical exa-mination of BPL families and in-patients would be done free of cost while diagnosis and investigation charges for all patients would be reduced.

Speaking to media persons at RIMS Jubilee Hall this afternoon, Prof A Santa informed that reduction of diagnosis and investigation charges and providing the same services free of cost of BPL families and in-patients were among the proposals raised during a meeting of the RIMS Standing Finance Committee (SFC) held at Nirman Bhavan, Delhi on December 12 with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Special Secretary and Finance Advisor Vijaya Srivastava.

Altogether 31 different agenda were tabled during the SFC meeting in the form of power-point presentation and most of the agenda were given consent, said Prof Santa while discribing it as a turning point for RIMS and the people of Manipur.

One of the proposals was reduction of CT Scan/NCTT Brain charge for OPD and IPD from Rs 1000 and Rs 700 respectively to Rs 200.

The meeting decided to reduce the charge of MRI (per body part) from Rs 3500 (OPD) and Rs 3000 (IPD) to Rs 2500.

As agreed at the SFC meeting, Lithotripsy charge would be slashed from Rs 10,000 to Rs 4700 and Laparoscopy charge would reduced to half from the existing rate of Rs 5000, Prof Santa said.

Moreover, the ministry has agreed to implement the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission with respect to the employees of RIMS.

Even though the 361 contract staff would not be entitled to the 7th Pay, their salaries would be hiked to Rs 10,500 to Rs 38,000 according to their posts, informed the Officiating Director.

Monthly stipend of MPhil students of Clinical Psychology would be hiked from Rs 5000 to Rs 25,000.

A new post of Casualty Medical Officer would be created and the same officer would be paid increased salary. In the same vein, the CMO’s salary would also be hiked, he said.

In addition to enhancing the strength of security staff, people engaged in CRED services and other sanitary works would be paid basic minimum wages.

The road to establishment of super speciality hospital has been cleared. The ministry had already given its consent for opening an advanced trauma centre but it was delayed due to certain procedural lapses.

Nonetheless, the ministry has agreed to complete the incomplete construction works, Prof Santa said.

To a query, the Officiating Director informed that a proposal was raised about patients sent away from RIMS to outside the State due to lack of equipment.

The ministry officials listened to the proposal and agreed to do the needful. As such, the problem of shortage of equipment is likely to be addressed to some extent. The annual budgetary allocation of just Rs one crore for purchasing equipment was one major factor for shortage of equipment at RIMS.

The SFC meeting was put on hold since September 2015 even though it should be held four times in a year. The governing body meeting too has not been held since 2008, added the Officiating Director.