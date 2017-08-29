RIMS to start disbursing money under JSSK scheme

IMPHAL, Aug 28:RIMS, Imphal has informed all beneficiaries (backlog cases at RIMS Hospital) who have not received benefits under JSSK scheme to submit their bank account number to the JSSK counter opened near Obstetrics & Gynaecology Ward, RIMS, Imphal.

The institute will start disbursing money to their bank accounts electronically on first come first serve basis, according to a statement issued by the PRO of RIMS.

The payment for the current beneficiaries (during hospital stay) will be done by cash upto September 5 and thereafter all the payments (including hospital stay) will be done through bank electronically.

Newly admitted pregnant women in the ward of the hospital are requested to submit their bank account numbers to the JSSK counter of the institute. The institute shall start disbursing the benefits to the newly admitted pregnant women electronically from Sept 6 onwards. The beneficiaries may open new bank accounts to obtain the benefit if they are not having a Bank account at present.