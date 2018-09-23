Ring road, flyovers in pipeline CM distributes GPS-fitted vehicles

Imphal, Sep 22

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that a ring road and two flyovers would be constructed in Imphal with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB) soon.

He made this announcement while speaking at a function on Improving Mobility for Field Functionaries organised by the State Government at 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Ground today.

The function was specially organised for the first time to personally hand over 61 GPS-fitted vehicles to SDOs and police officers deputed at different parts of the State.

N Biren said that ADB had approved in principle Rs 14,000 crore for the two flyovers and Rs 8000 crore for the ring road. The Chief Minister said that today’s function was organised with an aim to reduce inconveniences faced by SDOs and police officers due to shortage of Govt vehicles.

He said that providing vehicles to officers is a normal activity of a Govern- ment but handing them over to the officers concerned in person is happening for the first time. This measure had been specifically taken up to ensure Government vehicles to the officers who are in need, he added.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that those officials who got vehicles at today’s function would be able to reach out to villagers better. He also expressed confidence that this new step would also help delivery of better governance to the people.

He said that bureaucrats and police are the backbone of administration, and the Government should take care of their needs as well.

Regarding the Manipur University issue, the Chief Minister said that an understanding would be brought and normalcy would return soon.

25 Maruti Gypsies (Soft Top) were handed over to the OCs of Jessami, Bish-nupur, Moirang, Singhat, Kakching, Mayang Imphal, Noney, Nungba, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Moreh, Pher-zawl, Singjamei, Sekmai, City, Porompat, Ukhrul, Sagolmang, Thoubal, Sena-pati, Tamenglong, NAB and Churachandpur Police Stations.

25 Maruti Gypsies (Hard Top) were distributed to the SDOs of Borobekra, Wai-khong, Chakpikarong, Khengjoy, Machi, Mual-nam, Henglep, Vangai Range, Thanlon, Tipaimukh (Parbung), Tousem, Tamei, Khoupum, Longmai, Wil-long, Phaibung, Song Song, Champhai, Bungte Chiru, Ukhrul, Lungchong Mai-phai, Jessami, Phungyar, Kamjong and Kasom Khullen.

11 Mahindra Scorpio vehicles were handed over to IGP (Zone-I), IGP (Zone-II) and SPs of Chandel, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Ukhrul and Jiribam. GPS is fitted in all the 61 vehicles so that their movement and location can be traced easily.