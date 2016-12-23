Ringing the bell of apprehension

Samarjit Kambam

In Manipur, things have gone too far, almost upto the point where everything spiral out of control, bringing out to the fore the fear from the psyche of the common people about an impending civil war scenario. Its deep, real deep. And its on the verge.

More than 52 days of economic blockade by the big bully UNC. Arsons, lootings, grave injury due to gunshots at innocent truck drivers, setting ablaze of goods laden trucks and passenger vehicles, pillage of goods on highways, the untold misery and sufferings of the common people etc etc with the state government lending a deaf ear and a blind eye to the conundrum, the state of Manipur is witnessing a grim picture which had not happened even in dictatorial rules in the history of the world.

UNC instigates that the counter economic blockade in the valley and the recent bandh where many vehicles were set ablaze is anti-human, a crime against humanity, an act which crosses communal lines. It was even mentioned that many innocents were killed in the valley whereas in ground reality there is zero casualty. Even though 22 vehicles which were headed towards Ukhrul side were set on fire at Khurai Konsam Leikai and Khurai Heikrumakhong areas and a total of around 45 damaged, all-out concerted efforts were made by the UCM, AMUCO and local Meira Paibi mothers to ensure that the passengers were not ruffled and no injury comes to them. And they lived upto their words. If the incident were to happen vice-versa, say, if the passengers were Meiteis and were caught in the same scenario in the hills amidst a mob, it is really terrifying to even imagine what the consequences would be. Please know what I mean.

The passengers heading towards the hills were kept in separate enclosures, out of bound from the frenzied mob who were calling the bandh, by the CSOs and local Meira Paibi mothers. Arrangements were made for taking rest, refreshments were distributed to the passengers gathered. Noble gestures were made voluntarily by the nearby families conveying their invitations to the old ones and the kids if they could stay the night with them for safety, for comfort. An exemplary show of compassion of the Meiteis hardly found in other communities. Shows that sane voices still prevail in the valley. It is usually said that the Meeteis are nerds, that they are a disunited lot. Very true. But its tantamount to a governing set up where the opposition is also present, making an entity where all voices are heard. If the civil society organisations and meira paibis instead of making concerted efforts for the safety of the hill-bound passengers had blended and supported the bandh calling mob, with impulse getting the better of reasoning, the consequences would have been a byproduct of a heavy toll of body bags and injuries and Manipur would already be burning. On the contradictory, the passengers were made to safely return to their own homes with the indulgence of security forces. And there are allegations galore that many innocent people were killed in the valley. Shame on you, UNC, for the distorted facts.

Counter economic blockades, imposing bandh where many passenger ferrying vehicles were set ablaze with many damaged, damaging churches which are sanctorum for religions are no doubt acts of crime against humanity. There is nothing democratic in it. But has the UNC ever done a thorough soul searching as to why such inhuman activities erupt in the valley? It doesn’t need rocket science to find out that what had happened in the valley recently are repercussions of what the UNC had done during the economic blockade which started from the midnight of 31st Oct of this year. The bullying big brother strategy of the UNC keeping the state at ransom leading to hard to gauge sufferings to the common people and the sheer magnitude of it, the goods laden vehicles torched to the ground, the pillages on the highway, gun shots and physical harm to innocent drivers and their handymen, killing of police personnel, snatching of guns and firearms from police outpost are acts of crime of high degree. Such acts of brutality defies humanity, peaceful coexistence, goodwill and brotherhood amongst the multi-ethnic groups of Manipur, not to mention universal brotherhood.

The Meiteis are known for their calmness. They keep their cool in numerous economic blockades that happened in the preceding years, they keep their cool even when prices of essential commodities hit the ceiling, they are bounded by tolerance even when they are almost outnumbered or sidelined by ever increasing inflow of illegal immigrants from outside the state. But if the right to life is snatched away from them, the envelope of patience may wear thin. For, you know, everything has a limit. Even the universe has a life-span. UNC needs to think about it. The UNC also needs to accept that the recent imbroglio in the valley leading to huge loss of property was a repercussion, a collateral damage of the very acts and deeds they have kindled all along since midnight of 31st Oct. One question nagging the minds of the common people all the way is whether the UNC has been chalking out plans and harbouring acts which would lead to uprisings from the valley people and making Manipur to become a war zone and a death wobble state so that their issue gets more attention worldwide and in the end calling the valley people acting on communal lines. One that needs thorough introspection. It is high time for the UNC to realise that highlighting political demands should not go in line which affects the lives of the common people. There always must be other ways of fulfilling political demands without going against the wishes of the common people. Without terrorising the common people, terrorise the heads of states, the movers and shakers, the politicians et al for we have had enough of them. If you were to wage a war, wage it against the government, against the system but not against the masses.

The state government seems hell-bent on oiling its machinery for the assembly elections to be held early next year. Looks like it is carrying out all the permutations combinations inside the cocoon of its perfect world for the same, oblivious of the sufferings of the common people with no political dialogue, no enthusiasm to solve the impasse, no move to break the ice, no nothing. The state government needs to solve this prevailing imbroglio by doing away with its thoroughfare of delaying tactics and eke out ways and means by looking into this sensitive issue wholeheartedly. The government of a state exists for the sole purpose of the welfare of its people. The anarchy prevailing in the state is tantamount to a situation where there is no government at all. If the state government has a will, there always will be a way to find a tangible solution to settle the issue amicably.