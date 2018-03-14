Rio wins trust vote

Newmai News Network

KOHIMA, Mar 13: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio won trust vote in the 13th Naga-land Legislative Assembly today. Rio got 33 votes in the 60-member legislative assembly.

Neiphiu Rio is leading the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) Government which is the coalition of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP, JD, NPP and an Independent.

Neiphiu Rio moved motion to prove majority. After that, voting was done by way of appending signatures by the elected Mem- bers on the floor of the House in which Rio secured 33 while 26 voted against him from the side of opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF).

The PDA coalition Government has 34 MLAs in the 60-member house. Its break-up is NDPP –18 members, BJP – 12, NPP – 2 and one each from JD and Independent.

Earlier, all the elected Members have taken oath before protem Speaker Mmhonlumo Kikon on the floor of the House.

The Assembly will have a long break from March 14 to 21. The session will resume on March 22