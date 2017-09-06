Rising crime against women on social media a concern: Shyamkumar

IMPHAL, Sep 5 (DIPR): Forests and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar today raised concern over the rising crime against women in the State, especially on social media.

He was speaking as the chief guest of the function at the annual Fresher’s Meet (2017-2018) of GP Women’s College Hostel at the DM College campus, Thangmeiband, Imphal West. Encouraging the young girls to concentrate on their studies for a brighter future, Th Shyamkumar spoke on virtues of inculcating a good moral character.

Shyamkumar advised the girl students to study hard and maintain conducive atmosphere so that they can add value to their college. He also asked them to plant flowers and fruit bearing trees around the hostel campus.

As promised during his speech, Th Shyamkumar sent around 70 saplings of orange and lemon tree saplings from the Horticulture Department for the hostel students.

Addressing the gathering as the president, Ksh Rajeshwar Singh, Superintendent, GP Women’s College Hostel stressed maintenance of discipline in every sphere of life in order to become a successful person. He also drew the attention of the Minister over the bad drainage system surrounding the hostel.

Dr B Lalhari Sharma, Principal, GP Women’s College, teaching and non-teaching staff, students attended the function. Cultural programmes were also showcased during the function.