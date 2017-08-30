Riverland outclass Lanbung in Chandel Super Division League

Imphal, Aug 29: Riverland Youth Club enjoyed a com-fortable victory over Lanbung Youth and Cultural Club by 3-0 while the match between Liwa Changning Club and Kapaam Development Club ended in a 2-2 draw in the DSA Chandel Super Division Football Tournament 2017, which is organised by the District Sports Association Chandel and held at the Maha Union Higher Secondary School Ground. In the first match Angnaharing (43′) of Riverland started the assault around the halftime when he broke through the Lanbung defence and scored a goal. Just after the break, Dabwel Glasson added another goal to give a comprehensive lead for the winner. Angsel Sang made the scoreline complete in the 64th minute to give no chance for Lanbung to come back to the game.

The two teams played some quality football in the second match of the day, and 10th of the league. The first half belonged to the Kapaam while the second to the Liwa Changning. With an early goal in the 9th minute, Kapaam was leading in the first half and they made it comfortably placed in the match with a second goal in the 36th minute. Ng Bethwar scored a brace to give Kapaam the lead. However, the Liwa Changning was not far behind. They could not scored an early equaliser but managed to get one, thanks to Joseph’s goal, two minutes before the halftime. Then in the 55th minute, Kh Herojit netted the equaliser.

Tomorrow’s matches: (1) Hanringkhu YC vs SIR-T; (2) United Lamkang FC vs Liwa Sarai Youth Club